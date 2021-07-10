Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,962 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Premier worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 201,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.