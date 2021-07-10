Northern Trust Corp Sells 168,052 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of OFG Bancorp worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

