Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,651 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 179,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of NovaGold Resources worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 385,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

