Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,148 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Westlake Chemical worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

