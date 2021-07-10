Northern Trust Corp Sells 240,856 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of BGC Partners worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 551,479 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 759,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BGC Partners by 106.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGCP opened at $5.57 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.