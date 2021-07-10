Northern Trust Corp Sells 278,522 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Brookline Bancorp worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.42 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

