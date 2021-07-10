Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,250 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $392.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.05 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

