Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,435 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,435 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Ferro worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ferro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.