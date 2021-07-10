Northern Trust Corp Sells 57,018 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.27% of Central Pacific Financial worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

CPF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

