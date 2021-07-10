Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,627 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Outfront Media worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

