Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Luminex worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.