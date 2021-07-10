Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of PGT Innovations worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.