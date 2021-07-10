Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of ProAssurance worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ProAssurance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.54 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.