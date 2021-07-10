Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

