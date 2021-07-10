NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after buying an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,508,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

