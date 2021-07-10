NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of NOW worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NOW by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NOW by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NOW by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.