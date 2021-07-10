NOW Token Trading Up 5.2% This Week (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00161771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.04 or 1.00224703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00933979 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

