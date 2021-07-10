Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,557 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of Nuance Communications worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ NUAN remained flat at $$54.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,440. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

