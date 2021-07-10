Nuggets Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,230.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

