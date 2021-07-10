Numeraire (NMR) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $157.58 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $31.54 or 0.00093619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00876595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,261 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.