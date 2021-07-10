Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,782,027 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Carnival Co. & worth $367,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,124,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

