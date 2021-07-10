Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $468,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.