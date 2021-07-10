Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $352.42 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.28% of Guardant Health worth $352,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $376,560,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,360 shares of company stock valued at $50,139,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. 652,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,566. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

