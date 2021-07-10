Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $367.96 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $367,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,100. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.