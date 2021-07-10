Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $370.69 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $370,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.