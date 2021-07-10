Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $375.35 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Autodesk worth $375,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $295.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

