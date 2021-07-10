Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of TE Connectivity worth $398,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

