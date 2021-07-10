Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,956 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Northrop Grumman worth $386,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.