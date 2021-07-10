Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,531,567 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,531,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ConocoPhillips worth $431,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 6,973,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,979. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of -400.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

