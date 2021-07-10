Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 299,749 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $686,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $142.60. 1,870,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,900. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

