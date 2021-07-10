Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 510,751 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Twilio worth $397,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.27. 1,086,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,811. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.71. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

