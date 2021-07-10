Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094,351 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Altria Group worth $346,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $47.40. 10,042,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,244. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

