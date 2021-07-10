Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 127,601 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,997 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 127,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Electronic Arts worth $435,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,472. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

