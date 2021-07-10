Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,600 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $371,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

