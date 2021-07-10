Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,037 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Square worth $390,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,000. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.33. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

