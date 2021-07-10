NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $516.57 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. NXM has a total market cap of $516.57 million and $36,484.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $80.60 or 0.00239734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,907,853 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,878 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

