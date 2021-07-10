NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

