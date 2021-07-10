Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.46% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 154,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,448,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 347,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,975 shares of company stock worth $9,350,154 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

