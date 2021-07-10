Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.2% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Vipshop by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 209,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

