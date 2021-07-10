Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes $20.90 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,053,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,638,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

