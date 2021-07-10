OctoFi (OCTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $94,205.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $7.41 million and $94,205.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $9.28 or 0.00027556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

