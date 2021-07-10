Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $3.57 million and $592,304.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00114105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00161922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.02 or 0.99926440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.00960511 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.