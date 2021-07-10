Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.05 million and $400,171.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00887085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

