Offshift (XFT) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.29 million and $42,052.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,472.98 or 0.99866521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007293 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00056224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

