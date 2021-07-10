Oikos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,191.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Oikos has a total market cap of $780,352.92 and approximately $2,191.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,238,718 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

