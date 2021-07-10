Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,982,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.