OMG Network (OMG) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $565.86 million and approximately $144.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00012027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00222876 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

