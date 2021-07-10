Omni Tops 24-Hour Volume of $224.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00010555 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $224.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00398779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,236 coins and its circulating supply is 562,920 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

