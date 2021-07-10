OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,582,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OCFT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.29 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

