OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.50 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.